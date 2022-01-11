55I LLC Purchases 9,470 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after buying an additional 2,089,154 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 502,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after buying an additional 111,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 338,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

