55I LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.