55I LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

55I LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.53. The stock has a market cap of $408.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.