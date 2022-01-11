55I LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

55I LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after buying an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,482,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

