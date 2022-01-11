55I LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

55I LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,471 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32.

