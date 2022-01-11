581 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 581 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375,696 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 854.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.14.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,183. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.76 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

