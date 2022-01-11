$6.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce sales of $6.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the lowest is $6.14 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $28.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on PAG shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NYSE:PAG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,614. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

