$6.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce sales of $6.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the lowest is $6.14 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $28.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:PAG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,614. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.
Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.