$6.73 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report sales of $6.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.54 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $33.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $36.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $40.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. 4,071,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,559. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

