$66.06 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post sales of $66.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.22 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $206.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.83 million to $208.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $305.73 million, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 18.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 253,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 97.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 326,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.87 million, a P/E ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

