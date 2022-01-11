$775.94 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce $775.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $768.30 million and the highest is $793.32 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.44.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

