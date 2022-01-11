8,296 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

