$891.50 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post $891.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $875.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $921.78 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $790.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded up $23.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.90. 44,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,870. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $249.48 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

