a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.61. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 5,020 shares.
AKA has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
