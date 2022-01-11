a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.61. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 5,020 shares.

AKA has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

