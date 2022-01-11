Aavegotchi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.94 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00005047 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $139.48 million and $34.94 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00061983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 66,362,443 coins and its circulating supply is 64,598,279 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.