Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

