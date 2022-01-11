Abcam (LON:ABC) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,760.00

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,760 ($23.89) and last traded at GBX 1,492 ($20.25), with a volume of 49216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,493 ($20.27).

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.40) to GBX 1,800 ($24.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($22.26) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($18.32) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,672.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,526.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

