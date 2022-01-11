Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 100,814 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $20.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Abcam by 8.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abcam by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam in the third quarter worth $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Abcam by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam in the second quarter worth $211,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.