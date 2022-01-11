Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 100,814 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $20.34.
Several analysts have issued reports on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59.
About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
