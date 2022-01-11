Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stake Lessened by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 311,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 42,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05.

