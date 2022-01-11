Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $373.00 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.66 and a 200-day moving average of $345.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

