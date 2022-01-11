Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ATNM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,932. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 247,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,872 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

