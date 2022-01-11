ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Down to $17.97

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $17.56. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 5,851 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,382,949 shares of company stock worth $47,014,172.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

