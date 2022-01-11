Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $542.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

