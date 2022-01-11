Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACET. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. 6,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,495. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $491.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.46. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

