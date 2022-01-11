adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.50.

adidas stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of $137.64 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts expect that adidas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

