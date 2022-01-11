adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.50.
adidas stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of $137.64 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
