ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

ADMA opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $262.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

