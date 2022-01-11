Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,627 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,315 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $197,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.92. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

