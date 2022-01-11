Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises about 0.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.22.

AAP stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.96. 3,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

