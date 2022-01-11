Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $96.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $94.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.