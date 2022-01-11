Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 210 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

