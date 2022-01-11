Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 14,703 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,703 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

NYSE HPQ opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

