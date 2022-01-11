Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.38 and a 200 day moving average of $144.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.13 and a 52 week high of $153.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

