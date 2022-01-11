Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 13,308 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 559.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

