Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,981 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 57.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

