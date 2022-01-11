Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 6,165 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 42.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19,586.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,105,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,525 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

