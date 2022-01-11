Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

