Advisory Services Network LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after buying an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after buying an additional 3,686,847 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,980,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 1,996,785 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

