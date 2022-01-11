Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 167.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $56.18 and a 12 month high of $83.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.