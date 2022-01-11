Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 26.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP opened at $147.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.60. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,695 shares of company stock valued at $26,568,973. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

