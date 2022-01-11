Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mplx by 37.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 688.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.