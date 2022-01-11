Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,230 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 65,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 105,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,955,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLC opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.33. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $90.63.

