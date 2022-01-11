Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 175 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $176.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.27 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average is $257.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.62.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $183,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

