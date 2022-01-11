Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,217 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 2,184,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 218,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fisker by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 309,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 395,776.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

FSR opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

