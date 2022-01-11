Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 922 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after purchasing an additional 290,462 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 253,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after purchasing an additional 208,957 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.46. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.