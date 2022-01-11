Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.