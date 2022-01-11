AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get AerSale alerts:

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASLE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 85,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,718. AerSale has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AerSale in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerSale (ASLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.