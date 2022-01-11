Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.13.

AFN traded up C$1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.40. 65,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.21. The company has a market cap of C$627.59 million and a P/E ratio of 54.07.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

