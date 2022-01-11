AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Shares Down 0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.01. 37,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 31,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNCP)
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
