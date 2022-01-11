AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Shares Down 0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.01. 37,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 31,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

