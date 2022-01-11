AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGRI opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

