AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$54.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Pi Financial upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
BOS stock traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,372. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$16.25 and a 12 month high of C$47.00.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
