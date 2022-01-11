AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$54.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Pi Financial upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

BOS stock traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,372. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$16.25 and a 12 month high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$141.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

