Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million.

MIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MIMO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 61,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27. Airspan Networks has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIMO. Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,309,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airspan Networks

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

